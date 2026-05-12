RONO HILLS, 11 May: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) on Monday organised a candlelight vigil, paying tribute to late Dr Chalak Lowang, a distinguished member of the university’s academic community.

The observation began with an assembly at the RGURSF office, followed by an opening address by RGURSF president Habung Hagio. Faculty members, research scholars, students and other stakeholders of Rajiv Gandhi University then commenced a candlelight procession from the RGURSF office to the Wall of Heroes, situated in front of the convention hall of the university.

This was followed by memorial speeches by the faculty members from late Dr Lowang’s parent department, and reflections from RGURSF executive members and fellow research scholars.

Later, the attendees shared personal memories and experiences during an open floor.