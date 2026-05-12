KHONSA, 11 May: Sonali Debroy and Roikim Taikam, former students of Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) Khonsa, adopted 11 TB patients on 11 May.

As part of the initiative, food baskets were distributed to the adopted patients at the general hospital here in Tirap district, in the presence of DMO Dr B Ratan, Medical Superintendent Dr Tumli Basar, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr J Thingnok, and DDR-TBC nodal officer Dr S Sumpa.

The DMO advised the patients to maintain proper hygiene and consume nutritious and healthy food for speedy recovery and better health outcomes.

Dr Ratan lauded the two former students for extending support and encouragement to TB patients through the nikshay mitra initiative. (DIPRO)