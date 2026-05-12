LIKABALI, 11 May: A python caught by villagers of Masi village here in Lower Siang district was rescued and released into the wild on Sunday.

The python, measuring approximately 10 feet in length and weighing around 15 kilograms, was captured by villagers after it entered a residential area. The villagers handled the situation carefully and ensured that no injury was caused to the reptile.

The python was received by Likabali Forest Division DFO Keto Basar, Kane Wildlife Sanctuary RFO Jumgo Geyi, and Laipulia Forest Range RFO Kenjum Membom.

Following detailed observation and assessment of its health, the python was found to be healthy and fit for release. Subsequently, the reptile was safely released into its natural habitat in Kane Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday evening. (DIPRO)