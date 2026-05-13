YUPIA, 12 May: The office of the deputy director of school education (DDSE) organised a felicitation programme to honour the top three meritorious students from Class 3 to 12 of Papum Pare district under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award 2024-25 here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering urged the students to move beyond mere literacy and strive for knowledge, stating that “all avenues open up through knowledge.”

He said the award, instituted by the government, is aimed at motivating students to set higher goals, work harder, and excel academically.

He encouraged the students to imbibe good manners and values and become responsible citizens through education.

Advising the students to stay away from drugs and other bad habits, he stressed the importance of discipline and hard work in achieving success.

Highlighting the importance of the reading habit, the deputy commissioner urged the students to regularly read newspapers and books, stating that reading improves language skills and intellectual growth, and helps reduce excessive screen time.

Addressing the parents present at the programme, he emphasised that parents play an equally important role as schools in the holistic development of children, and urged them to actively monitor and guide their children.

DDSE TT Tara informed that the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards have been instituted as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the foundation of Arunachal Pradesh to encourage academic excellence among students.

He further stated that government schools today possess much better infrastructure and highly qualified teachers compared to earlier times, and encouraged students to seek admission in government schools.

During the programme, Lisa Leyu Sikom, the district topper in Class 10, who also secured the fifth rank in the state, shared her experiences and dedicated her achievement to the teachers of VKV Balijan.

Altogether, 29 students from various private, government, and government-aided schools were felicitated with cash prizes, mementoes, and certificates for their outstanding academic achievements.

Among others, ISSE DPC Tang Moromi, BEO (Academics) Sanjiv Chetri, parents, and officials of the DDSE office attended the programme. (DIPRO)