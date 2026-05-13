BOMDILA, 12 May: A review meeting on the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was held at the DC office here in West Kameng district on Monday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar, officials discussed key programmes under the NFSA, such as PM Poshan, supplementary nutritional programmes, AAY, the PDS system, and National Health Mission initiatives for pregnant and lactating women.

Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) Chairman Tarh Tarak, who along with APSFC member Maji Choker, was on a visit to the district to evaluate the implementation of the NFSA, urged all officers concerned to ensure seamless implementation to prevent public grievances and to ensure proper implementation of various schemes linked with the Act.

The main objective of the meeting was to ensure early resolution of any issue related to food safety in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior district officials, including ADC Ashok Tajo, ADC LW Bapu, and various department heads. (DIPRO)