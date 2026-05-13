NAHARLAGUN, 12 May: A two-day capacity building programme was conducted for officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank (APSCAB) and large-scale multipurpose societies (LAMPS) to strengthen financial management of cooperatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the concluding day of the programme here on Tuesday, Cooperation & NPO Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chairman Pankaj Shah said that cooperative institutions in Arunachal have a great role to play in purveying credit for agriculture and rural development. He assured that the ICAI would always be available for providing any knowledge-based support to the cooperatives in the state. Shah also explained the activities and initiatives of the ICAI and the role being played by the cooperatives in India in developing rural areas and servicing rural people.

NABARD General Manager SV Ranga Rao advised the APSCAB and the LAMPS to make full use of the programme for building their capabilities on accounting and financial statements and properly implement the computerisation programme.

APSCAB MD Bittu Kri appreciated the initiative taken by the NABARD and the ICAI in supporting the capacity-building interventions for the APSCAB and the LAMPS.

Cooperative Society Registrar Jummar Bam highlighted the important role that the cooperative institutions in the state have to play towards achieving the goals under ‘Sahakar se Samriddhi and Viksit Bharat’ initiatives.

Earlier, on Monday, JRCS Michi Gambo highlighted the responsibility of the cooperatives in the state in achieving various initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation.

Chartered accountant Sunil Nagaonkar conducted sessions on financial management for effective governance of cooperative societies, understanding and interpreting financial statements, banking and credit operations, and digital transformation in cooperatives.

The programme, conducted jointly by the NABARD, the ICAI, the office of registrar of cooperative societies, and the APSCAB was attended by over 60 participants.