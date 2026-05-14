SIBE, 13 May: West Siang ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a one-day training programme under the intensive campaign on Balanced Use of Fertilizers at Sibe village on Wednesday. A total of sixteen numbers of farmers participated in the programme, aimed at promoting scientific nutrient management and sustainable cropping practices.

In his address, senior scientist and KVK head Dr. Manoj Kumar underlined the importance of cultivating millets in jhum areas with low soil fertility. He advised farmers to adopt nursery-raised transplanting of millets with proper spacing for ease of intercultural operations. He also stressed crop rotation with legumes in rice/millets-fallow to enhance fertility status of soil and overall productivity of the crop

Senior scientist (horticulture) Dr. Thejangulie Angami explained techniques for ensuring speedy establishment of orange plants through proper planting depth and soil management. He explained seed extraction from fully ripened king chilli fruits and nursery raising for quality seedlings.

To minimize cutworm and soil-borne pest damage, he recommended raising seedlings of cucumber, pumpkin, and other cucurbits in disposable cups before transplanting to the main field.

Dr. Angami further urged farmers to practice crop rotation across plant families to break the life cycle of crop-specific insect-pests.

Addressing the gathering, agriculture development officer in Basar, Paksum Karlo said millets have transformed from a “poor man’s food” to a “rich man’s food” due to their nutritional value and market demand. He encouraged farmers to adopt the guidance provided by scientists and approach the department for any field-level issues.

STO (soil science) Wangnem Rekhung highlighted the objectives of the awareness campaign on balanced fertilizer use, explaining using the right nutrient proportions (N, P, K, and micronutrients) based on soil tests, rather than overuse.

She urged farmers to adopt Integrated Nutrient Management (INM)- combining chemical fertilizers with organic manures- to enhance soil health, boost crop yield, and prevent environment pollution to reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers.

Seeds of millets and okra were distributed to the farmer during the programme.

In Anjaw district, Anjaw KVK conducted a two-day awareness-cum-training programme for balanced use of fertilizers and adoption of science-based nutrient at Chingwinty under Walong-Hawai circle. A total of 16 farmers and farm women participated in the programme.

SMS (agronomy) Kh. Naveen explained how improper fertilizer use not only increases the cost of cultivation but also degrades soil fertility over time.

He also spoke on various methods to improve the soil nutrient status for sustainable agriculture and asked the farmers for adoption of green manure crop like Dhaincha (Sesbania Aculeata) which increase soil fertility and reduce fertilizer use.

SMS (soil & water conservation engineering) Ugarsain explained that scientific soil testing helps in identifying nutrient deficiencies and enables farmers to apply the right type and quantity of fertilizers based on soil requirement.

During interactive session, farmers raised soil-related problems and received technical guidance from experts for improving soil fertility and crop management practices.