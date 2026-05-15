ITANAGAR, 14 May: Members of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) during a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday appealed to various state government departments to strictly comply with the rules and guidelines laid down in the Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Advertisement Policy, 2025.

The policy, earlier known as the Arunachal Pradesh Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020, was first notified through a gazette notification on 4 August, 2020. It was later amended and re-notified in a unified format as the Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Advertisement Policy, 2025 on 6 November, 2025 following Cabinet approval.

However, the AEDMA expressed concern that even after six years since the policy’s initial notification, its implementation on the ground remains inadequate.

The association attributed this to a lack of awareness among government departments and an apparent unwillingness to adhere to the policy guidelines.

According to the AEDMA, the policy has witnessed only about 5% implementation so far. The association stated that the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (IPR) is currently the only department complying with the policy by periodically issuing government advertisements to the five empanelled digital media houses. No other government department is routing advertisements for electronic and digital media through the Directorate of IPR, which is the designated nodal agency for issuing government advertisements to media houses.

The AEDMA further alleged that, despite repeated requests, several departments continue to independently handle advertisements and arbitrarily select media houses for advertisements.

Speaking at the press conference, AEDMA President JT Tagam pointed out that a substantial portion of government advertisement funds are being directed to national television channels and publications, bypassing local empanelled digital media houses.

He further alleged that media houses with connections to ministers and bureaucrats are disproportionately receiving advertisement and promotional works, thereby undermining the existence and spirit of the framed policy. He termed such practices unethical and a wrong precedent for the future.

The association also highlighted the non-utilisation of funds sanctioned for local media advertisements due to the lack of IEC contents with the IPR Department.

In light of the recent circular issued by the Directorate of IPR regarding the streamlining of government advertisements, the AEDMA appealed to all government departments, boards and state government-funded programmes to comply with the advertisement policy. The association stated that proper implementation of the policy would significantly strengthen the growth and sustainability of the media industry in Arunachal Pradesh.

The AEDMA reiterated its commitment to act as a watchdog in ensuring effective implementation of the policy.