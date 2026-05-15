[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 14 May: An awareness programme to promote healthy habits and mental wellbeing among students of Class 1-5 was organised under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and the National Tobacco Control Programme at Mother Kelsang Choikey School here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The programme was conducted by district tobacco consultant Sang Dorjee Dirkipa, non-communicable diseases programme coordinator Tenzin Nima, NMHP clinical psychologist Kenju Pakam, and NCD finance and logistic consultant Jambe Dorje Thongchi.

During the session, the resource persons interacted with the students through simple and engaging activities, focusing on personal hygiene, healthy lifestyle practices, emotional wellbeing, and the harmful effects of tobacco and substance abuse.

The speakers also encouraged children to stay away from unhealthy habits, and advised them to freely share their feelings and problems with parents, teachers, and guardians.

Special emphasis was laid on the importance of maintaining good mental health from an early age. Through interactive discussions and activities, the students were taught the values of kindness, friendship, positive thinking, and stress-free learning.

The team also highlighted the risks of tobacco consumption, and stressed the need to build a tobacco-free environment.