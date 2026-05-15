TAWANG, 14 May: The first governing body meeting for finalisation of the annual action plan under the VB-G RAM G scheme for the financial year 2026-27 was held at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here in Tawang district on Thursday.

During the meeting, Rural Development Deputy Director Tenzin Jambey presented the proposed list of developmental works under the VB-G RAM G plan for 2026-27. The proposed projects are aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and improving public welfare across the district.

During the deliberations, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu urged the Rural Development Department to provide copies of the proposed work list to all ZPMs to ensure transparency and wider participation in the planning process.

He also suggested the inclusion of solar-powered initiatives such as solar lamps and solar water heaters under the scheme, emphasising the importance of sustainable and eco-friendly development in the district.

He further appealed to all gram chairpersons and ZPMs to compulsorily enrol as civil defence volunteers, highlighting the significance of community preparedness and collective responsibility during emergencies.

After threadbare discussion, the meeting expressed collective commitment towards effective implementation of the VB-G RAM G annual action plan for the holistic development of Tawang district.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, was attended by Jemiethang-Dudungkhar ZPM Tsering Yangzom, Tawang ZPM Sonam Nordzin, block development officers and officials of the Rural Development Department. (DIPRO)