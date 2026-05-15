MEBO, 14 May: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) General Manager SV Ranga Rao inaugurated a rural haat here in East Siang district on Thursday as part of the NABARD’s efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and improve market access for farmers and self-help groups (SHGs).

Officials of the NABARD, including its East Siang DDM Nitya Mili, besides members of the ArSRLM and the APRB, the ZPM, CO, NGO members, local vendors, farmers and SHGs’ members were present at the inaugural function.

The rural haat has been constructed by NGO Sisang Indigenous Area Development Society and funded by the NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office, Itanagar. The project aims to empower local producers, especially women-led SHGs, by providing a structured platform to market their products.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao stated that the rural haat is extremely essential to mitigate the marketing hardship faced by the local farmers, vegetable growers and women SHGs in selling their agriculture and horticulture produces. “Especially in a state like Arunachal Pradesh, it will be a game changer for the farmers in selling their produce and in reducing their post-harvest losses,” said a NABARD release.

Nitya Mili said that the rural haat would be very beneficial for the farmers of Mebo and nearby areas.

“The haat will attract a good number of tourists/customers travelling to Dambuk and Roing and will greatly benefit the farmers of the locality in marketing and selling their produce,” Mili said, and added that it would boost the sales of local produces, as well as provide convenience for the customers in getting fresh organic vegetables.

The Sisang Indigenous Area Development Society and SHG members commended the NABARD for its support in establishing the rural haat.