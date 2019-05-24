Leadership training prog held

MARGHERITA, May 23: Around 600 youths from the eight districts of eastern Arunachal participated in a leadership training programme which was conducted as part of a four-day ‘convention for youths of Arunachal Pradesh’ here in Assam.

The programme concluded on 22 May with a special prayer for peace in Arunachal, in the wake of the assassination of MLA Tirong Aboh and others in Tirap district on 21 May.

Earlier, addressing the youths at a peace rally, Miao diocese bishop George Pallipparambil advised the youths to work for peace and its promotion.

Strongly condemning the dastardly incident, the bishop said, “Peace is the gift we give each other. We all must put an end to such kind of barbarism in our villages, districts and the state. I look at you with hope that you live in peace and promote peace.”

The Northeast regional youth representative from east Arunachal, Datliam Matey, also stressed on promotion of peace in the country. She urged the youths to become promoters of peace, saying that “peace is possible in our districts, in the state and in the country.”

The leadership training programme was organized by the Miao diocese in association with the National Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services, New Delhi.