Ering seeks stadiums in East Siang

ITANAGAR, Jun 18: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has requested union MoS (Independent) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju, to initiate urgent steps for early construction of a mini-stadium and an indoor stadium in Ruksin and Sille in East Siang district.

In a letter to Rijiju, Ering on Monday also sought installation of Astroturf on the football ground in Bilat in East Siang, under the Khelo India initiative, saying it would provide the much-needed boost to the state’s sports scenario.

Ering also wrote to union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday, proposing establishment of a large rolling mill for rice production in Sille.

“This will provide food security, employment and marketing facilities to the people of Arunachal, and will enhance of the Act East policy of the government,” he said.

The MLA informed the minister that, although East Siang district is known as “the rice bowl of Arunachal,” there is no marketing facility for the farmers.

“Arunachal Pradesh is also famous for citrus fruits and ginger. Hence, a cold storage is very necessary to improve the sustainability of these products,” Ering wrote.