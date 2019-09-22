MLA proposes ‘plastic mukt abhiyan’

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 21: Local MLA Techi Kaso has urged the residents of the capital complex, including shopkeepers and taxi and transport associations, to start a ‘plastic mukt abhiyan’ by limiting the use of plastic.

Addressing a Swachhta Hi Seva programme organised by the PWD’s Naharlagun highway division on Saturday, Kaso said the Centre has pledged to make India plastic-free by 2022.

The MoRTH’s Tezpur (Assam) Regional Officer Subhash Chandra also spoke.

Naharlagun Highway Division EE Nani Tath informed that maintenance work on the capital’s highway would begin on Saturday night.

“A visible facelift of NH 415 from Itanagar to Papu Nallah is expected to be carried out from October 2019 to March 2020,” he said.