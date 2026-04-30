Correspondent

RUKSIN, 29 Apr: A cyclonic storm swept across nine villages in Ruksing circle of East Siang district on 25 April, causing widespread damage to dwellings and cash crops.

The affected villages were Depi, Detak, Debing, Rayang, Ngorlung, Niglok, Ngorlung, Ralung and Lingka.

As per reports, the storm destroyed a large number of areca nuts, rubber plants, and oil palm cultivations, besides blowing away rooftops in Ngorlung and Ralung villages and uprooting trees. Many farmhouses were also flattened by the storm.

However, no loss of human lives or domestic animals was reported from the affected villages.

Meanwhile, the Ruksin circle officer, after receiving a set of representations from PRI leaders, has directed field officers of agriculture and horticulture department to assess the damage from the cyclonic storm.