ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: In a move to modernise forest surveillance and strengthen wildlife rescue operations, the state government on Wednesday introduced high-tech thermal drones in the state capital, alongside launching a specialised training programme for frontline forest personnel.

The initiative, rolled out by the department of forest, environment and climate change, includes a week-long hands-on training programme led by experts from RNR Unmanned Aerial Systems Pvt Ltd, aimed at equipping field staff with advanced drone-handling and real-time monitoring skills.

Five thermal drones have been distributed in the first phase to key wildlife divisions, including Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, Deomali Division, Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, Nampong Division and Itanagar Biological Park. These drones are expected to significantly enhance surveillance in dense and inaccessible terrains, enabling authorities to track animal movement and detect illegal activities such as poaching, wildlife trafficking and forest encroachment.

With this deployment, Arunachal Pradesh has become the third state in the country, after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to adopt thermal drone technology for wildlife monitoring and remote sensing.

Forest and environment minister Wangki Lowang termed the move a “new era” in forest management.

“We are steadily moving towards adopting modern and scientific methods in managing our forests and wildlife. The introduction of thermal drones is a significant step in that direction,” he said.

Highlighting the rising cases of human-wildlife conflict, Lowang added that the technology would allow early detection and timely intervention, helping prevent loss of human lives and property.

“Our goal is not just protection but ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife,” he said.

Advisor to the minister, Wanglin Lowangdong, said the initiative comes at a crucial time as incidents of human-animal conflict have increased in recent months.

He also expressed gratitude to Rajiv Pemmasani and his RNR Unmanned Aerial Systems master trainers’ team for their support and appreciated the department’s efforts in strengthening infrastructure and adopting modern tools to manage the growing conflict scenario.

PCCF and CEO, State Authority CAMPA, N. Tam congratulated the Wildlife Wing for acquiring advanced drone technology, stating that it would enable monitoring of larger forest areas with greater precision. He highlighted its potential in early detection of forest fires, surveillance of illegal activities and overall improvement in forest management.

Additional PCCF Debendra Dalai elaborated on the diverse applications of drone technology, including habitat mapping, biodiversity monitoring and timely identification of illegal encroachments, which would further strengthen conservation outcomes in the state.

Officials said the training programme will focus on operational handling, data interpretation and real-time application of drones in wildlife rescue, anti-poaching operations and habitat assessment.