YUPIA, 29 Apr: The Papum Pare district administration has intensified its efforts to tackle illegal encroachment and unauthorized constructions on government land, directing encroachers to vacate and warning of stern action against defaulters.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner Lobsang Tsering on Wednesday held a meeting with all administrative officers of the district and officials from the land department to review the land encroachment problem.

The DC directed officers to ensure that all government properties are secured and brought under proper custody. He stressed the need to issue fresh notices to encroachers, directing them to vacate government land within a stipulated time-frame.

Highlighting the importance of procedural diligence, he instructed officers to adhere strictly to mandatory notice periods while issuing eviction notices to avoid legal complications. The DC also called for immediate preventive measures to curb fresh encroachments, stressing that such issues must be addressed at an early stage.

Acknowledging challenges due to the lack of proper demarcation in several areas, the DC stated that an “as-is-where-is” approach may be adopted in such cases. He directed officers to proceed with action based on available records and encouraged the digitization and compilation of land-related data for improved clarity and efficiency.

During the meeting, officers highlighted that in many circles, the absence of proper demarcation and base records has hindered legal action despite complaints against encroachers.

Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja informed that the issuance of land possession certificates remains on hold in areas like Nyorch and Sibey due to lack of clarity on the boundary between the Yupia administrative unit and Doimukh subdivision.

He also pointed out that the lack of proper demarcation of Rajiv Gandhi University has delayed the reassessment and re-verification of the campus. He suggested undertaking the process at the earliest in the presence of surviving original landowners to prevent further encroachment of the campus.

Balijan ADC Takar Rava, Kimin ADC Ocean Gao, and Sagalee ADC in-charge Aying Perme also highlighted encroachment-related issues in their respective jurisdictions.

DLRSO Tenzin Tashi informed the members about 28 illegal encroachers in Yupia township and sought the administration’s necessary intervention.

Estate officer Tame Yajum, presenting the status of the Yupia headquarters demarcation, said that administrative expenses incurred during the recent survey and demarcation of the Yupia headquarters are yet to be cleared.

She said despite repeated communication with the government, funds have not been released, leading to a halt in further verification and demarcation work. Yajum urged the DC to take up the matter with higher authorities for early resolution. (DIPRO)