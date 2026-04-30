PASIGHAT, 29 Apr: North East Council (NEC) member Tenzing Norbu Thongdok emphasised the need for timely submission of utilisation certificates (UCs) and project completion reports (PCRs) to facilitate prompt release of funds.

Reviewing the implementation of NEC funded projects at a meeting here in East Siang district on Wednesday, Thongdok assured continued support in resolving issues related to NEC schemes and urged departments to proactively develop and submit project proposals aligned with the needs of the region.

The meeting was attended by headquarters ADC Pebika Lego, HoDs of various executing agencies and Benjamin Tabing, SRA, District Planning Unit, Pasighat.

Thongdok is on a two-day visit to East Siang district to attend the inaugural programme of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) under the PM-DevINE scheme at Mikong village. During his visit, he will also inspect several ongoing and completed NEC-funded projects, including the MMJ road, girls’ hostel at JN College, Pasighat, and infrastructure related to the College of Agriculture and allied sciences. (DIPRO)