ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: A two-day seminar on development strategies for North East India was held at Government College, Doimukh, during which academicians and researchers from various disciplines discussed priority areas, local concerns, regional development issues and a growth roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh.

Participating in the seminar, Tage Rupa Sora, professor at Rajiv Gandhi University, highlighted Arunachal’s potential in hydropower generation, rich biodiversity and ecological resources, agricultural diversity, vibrant cultural capital, and its strategic geographical location.

At the same time, she drew attention to several challenges, including difficult terrain, limited industrialisation, human development concerns, environmental fragility, and issues related to border areas.

Seminar chairman Dr. Anil Kumar stated the event’s goal is to bridge the gap across disciplines, create holistic, actionable insights and sustainable solutions that can be shared with decision-makers and local stakeholders.

Prof. Tomo Riba, former VC of Arunachal Pradesh State University, spoke on key developmental concerns of Arunachal Pradesh, such as inadequate infrastructure, low literacy level, and unemployment.

On the occasion, a book titled “Development Strategies for North-East India with Special Reference to Arunachal Pradesh: Potential, Priority Areas, Concerns and Way Forward,”edited by Liyo Nyodu and Dipak Sharma, was released.

Seventeen participants presented papers on diverse themes, including indigenous ecological knowledge, climate variability, women’s empowerment, tourism, employability, livelihood opportunities, and sustainable development.

Dr. Himadri Dutt received the paper presenter award. Certificates were also awarded to the paper presenters.

The event, which concluded on Wednesday, was organised by the college’s geography department and granted by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, GoAP.