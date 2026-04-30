ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Chera Loku from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a silver medal stamped at the 5th World Taijiquan Championships held in Burgas Bulgaria.

Compatriot Mepung Lamgu secured a respectable 5th position.

“Competing against finest athletes from 38 countries, her success reflects extraordinary dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit,” All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) said.

“Loku’s inspiring journey from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy to becoming a world medallist is a true testament to perseverance, hard work and determination. Her achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a beacon of inspiration for countless young athletes across the state and the nation,” AAPWA general secretary John Tara Bakey said.

“Equally commendable is the performance of Lamgu, who secured a respectable 5th position showcasing the growing strength and potential of our athletes at the international level,” he added.

The association also credited coach Maibam Premchandra Singh for his leadership and guidance in leading the Indian contingent to multiple medals, bringing pride to the country.