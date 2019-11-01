Beneficiaries allege irregularity in PMAY implementation

ITANAGAR, Oct 31: A group of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries from Takar Colony, Barapani and Papu Nallah in a joint representation to the capital complex DC recently claimed irregularities in the implementation of the PMAY, and sought proper monitoring by the authorities concerned.

The beneficiaries claimed that funds had been allocated to some people “who have not executed any work, while genuine persons have been deprived.”

“In the past months, especially in areas of Papu Nallah, Takar Colony and Barapani, which fall under Naharlagun jurisdiction, several persons were listed as beneficiaries under the PMAY, and as per this scheme

each beneficiary was to construct a house for residential purpose with the allocated fund of Rs 1,50,000.

“We also availed the scheme to erect our own houses. However, after we had constructed our houses and the time came for releasing the amount by the authority concerned, we came to know that the entire amount has been withdrawn and disbursed in a single full-time payment, and not on installment basis, to people who did not construct any structure, while the genuine beneficiaries have been deprived,” the disgruntled beneficiaries claimed.

Alleging that several people “just painted their houses and clicked photographs to show the houses as being new,” the beneficiaries questioned the motive of the officials who released the amount without raising any objection.

Stating that the amount should be released in three installments “after thoroughly verifying the ground reality as per the criteria,” the beneficiaries sought intervention for monitoring and verification of the irregularities.