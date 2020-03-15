Arunachal still free from Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Mar 14: Arunachal is among the few states that still remain free from the coronavirus (Covid-19), according to the health department.

As per the health department’s daily bulletin on Covid-19, no suspected cases of the new virus have so far been detected in the state.

It advised people to maintain high degree of personal hygiene and avoid mass gathering as much as possible.

The department screened the passengers of the Arunachal Express train upon their arrival at the Naharlagun railway station on Saturday morning. The passengers were allowed to leave the station after their body temperatures were found to be normal during the time of screening, said IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa.

A similar exercise was carried out at the Naharlagun helipad also on the same day. All 24 passengers and crew members who arrived from Guwahati by helicopter were screened, and all of them were found to be afebrile (free from fever).

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, was standing at 84 at 4:55 pm on Saturday.