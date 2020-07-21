8 deaths by suicide reported in under a month

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 20: A 46-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in the wee hours of 19 July in Pachin Colony here, making it the sixth reported death by suicide within a month in the capital region alone.

One death by suicide of a staffer of the Tirap DC office was reported from Khonsa on 6 July, and a custodial death by suicide in the Tezu police station lockup in Lohit district was reported on 13 July.

The death of a 22-year-old by injuries caused during an attempted suicide was reported on 5 July in Naharlagun, while an FIR was lodged by a complainant in Naharlagun regarding the death of a 15-year-old girl by suicide on the same day.

A 12-year-old girl died by suicide in a rented apartment near the DC office in Chandranagar on 3 July. On 27 June, two people – a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – separately died by suicide on the same day in the capital.

In the immediate case, ICR SP Tumme Amo informed that the deceased’s sister informed the police on Monday that her sister had arrived in Naharlagun 15 days earlier from Pasighat and had plans of heading to East Kameng district.

“She had been staying with the informant due to the lockdown,” the SP said.

While the actual cause of her action is not known, the police suspect “frustration.”

A case (u/s 174 CrPC) has been filed at the Naharlagun police station and endorsed to ASI B Adhikari for investigation, the SP said.

The magistrate was informed and inquest was held in the presence of the magistrate and relatives of the deceased.

“The case is under investigation and no foul play is suspected so far,” Amo added.

The state tele-consultation helpline numbers are 104 and 80103 40000.

For psychosocial support, call NIMHANS (toll-free) helpline 080-46110007