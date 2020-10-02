Strictly implement DBT mode under PMAY: Khandu

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday directed the rural department (RD) to “strictly implement the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode for implementation of the PMAY scheme.”

Chairing a review meeting with officers of the PHE&WS department on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Swachh Bharat (Gramin) scheme in the state, he also called for selecting genuine beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and the MGNREGA.

The CM reviewed the progress of work under the MGNREGA for the year 2020-21, and also reviewed its fund status, DBT payments, and the status of work on water management and water conservation.

Earlier, assessing the status of the JJM, he reviewed the progress of coverage under the functional household tap connection initiative in rural households across the state.

The meeting also discussed adopting better technologies and infrastructure to improve the urban water supply system.

Khandu asked the officers present to “put in a better work system for the flagship programmes to be implemented effectively and ensure its maximum reach, so that it reaches all the needy.”

Home Minister Bamang Felix also attended the meeting. (CM’s PR Cell)