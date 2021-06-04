Police add child abuse case under POCSO Act, main accused yet to be arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: In a major twist in the recent child abuse and assault case, Seijosa Police Station OC-cum-Investigating Officer, Inspector Padi Payang informed that the Seijosa police have added the case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, after receiving the medical legal certificate (MLC) from the medical board. It is reported that the Seijosa police received the MLC on Wednesday.

Based on the MLC report, the inspector confirmed that the minor was also sexually abused by accused Lukbi Bojir, a trained graduate teacher, who had taken the child from her parents to educate her when she was only six years old.

Co-accused and wife of Lukbi Bojir, identified as Miti Lego, was arrested by the Yingkiong police on 29 May from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district. She has been brought to the Seijosa police station for interrogation.

Without disclosing much about the case, Payang asserted that the main accused would be arrested soon, adding that the Seijosa police are on the job.

On receipt of an FIR from the victim’s father, a zero FIR was registered at the women’s police station in Itanagar under Section 363/326/34 IPC. Later, the case was transferred to Seijosa, where a case was registered at the police station under Section 363/326/34 IPC, read with Section 75 of the JJ Act and Section 14 of the Child Labour Act.

Main accused Lukbi Bojir is absconding ever since the case was registered against him.