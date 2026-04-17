ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC), headed by former MP Takam Sanjoy as its convenor, urged the central government, the Election Commission and the Delimitation Commission of India to “give emphasis more on strategic aspects, large geographical topography and 33% women’s reservation in both Assembly and parliamentary seats as the basis for delimiting the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The ADDC, a pressure group, was formed recently to press for various constitutional and legislative amendments to the Constitution of India for providing five Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha seats, and enhancement of present 60 Legislative Assembly seats to 90, considering the “most strategic geopolitical and sensitive national security status of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The committee said that the “five parliamentary constituencies, as proposed, be named after five mighty rivers – Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap,” adding that “this will truly represent the voice of this neglected, isolated and security sensitive region of India.”

The ADDC expressed gratitude to the Government of India and all political parties for bringing a broad consensus to implement 33% women’s reservation in both Legislative Assemblies as well as parliamentary constituencies. “The historic political initiative (amendment bill) will bring solace to the tribal community of Northeast in general and Arunachal in particular, where women traditionally are not provided equal status in all socio-political activities of the state,” the committee said in a press release.