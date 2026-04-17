Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The state’s ace football referee, Sangam Kayang, has been assigned to officiate at the Indian League (I-League 3), which is slated to begin on 27 April in Imphal, Manipur.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has picked eight referees, including Kayang, and eight assistant referees to officiate at the I-League 3. Kayang is the first national referee from Arunachal Pradesh.

Belonging to Kayang village in Chayang Tajo circleof East Kameng district, Kayang has vast experience in officiating at notable regional, national and state football tournaments. He officiated at the Northeast Games twice, in Meghalaya and Nagaland, and also officiated at the 1st Khelo India Tribal Games,

Youth League Junior National Championship, Subroto Mukherjee State Level Championship, etc.

Reacting to his latest assignment, Kayang said, “I am overwhelmed, emotional and excited after seeing my name in the I-League 3 posting letter, issued by the All India Football Federation.”

“This is a great opportunity for me as a national referee to do better in the championship and interpret the laws of the game in the true sense. And this is going to be a challenging task to push myself to achieve in higher championships like I-League 2, IFL and ISL,” he added.