ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Following the announcement from the state government, the self-enumeration process under the houselisting and housing census for Census 2027 began on 16 April across Arunachal Pradesh.

This important national exercise will continue till 30 April, giving residents the opportunity to provide their household details through self-enumeration.

Self-enumeration is a simple and convenient process that allows individuals and families to fill in their own information using official platforms. It helps in ensuring accurate and timely data collection. Authorities have encouraged all residents to actively participate in this phase and provide correct details about their households, housing conditions, and basic amenities.

Following the completion of the self-enumeration phase, the houselisting and housing census (HLO) field operations will begin from 1 May and continue until 30 May. During this period, trained census enumerators will visit households across the state to collect data directly. These visits are an essential part of the census process to verify and complete information.

Officials have urged the people of the state to cooperate fully with the census enumerators during their house-to-house visits. Residents have been requested to provide accurate and honest information, as the data collected plays a vital role in planning and development activities. It helps the government understand population trends, housing conditions, and access to basic services such as water, electricity, and sanitation.

The census is one of the largest administrative exercises conducted in the country and is crucial for policymaking and governance. Data collected during the census is used to design welfare schemes, allocate resources, and improve infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

Authorities have also assured that all personal information collected during the census will be kept confidential and used only for statistical purposes. Strict guidelines are in place to ensure data privacy and security.

Residents have been advised to keep necessary information ready, such as details of family members, type of housing, and availability of facilities, to make the process smooth and quick. They have also been encouraged to verify the identity of enumerators during visits for their own safety.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has appealed to all residents to treat this exercise as a civic responsibility and contribute actively.

With proper participation and support from the people, the census process in Arunachal is expected to be conducted smoothly and successfully, providing valuable insights for the state’s future development.

Meanwhile, the self-enumeration phase for Census2027 commenced on Thursday at the district secretariat in Seppa in East Kameng district on Thursday.

The initiative was inaugurated by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, SP Shivendu Bhushan, and ADC (HQ) Manjunath R.

In a symbolic gesture, the MLA personally completed the self-enumeration of his household at the Abo Tani conference hall at the district secretariat, alongside administrative officers and heads of departments (HoDs). This act set a strong precedent, reinforcing public participation and leadership-driven accountability in the census process.

The MLA lauded the district administration for its unwavering commitment and meticulous preparation for Census-2027. He appreciated the seamless integration of digital systems and the efficient rollout of the self-enumeration platform, terming it a model for modern governance and citizen-centric service delivery.

The district administration reaffirmed its vision to make East Kameng a model district in Arunachal Pradesh, driven by innovation, efficiency, and public participation. With a commitment to excellence, the district aims to set new benchmarks in the successful implementation of Census-2027.

A collaborative, whole-of-government approach has been adopted, with active participation from administrative officers, zilla parishad members, HoDs, government officials, and senior public leaders, ensuring inclusivity, accuracy, and transparency in data collection.

The event witnessed the presence of ZPMs, HoDs, members of the EKSCWO, and officials from across the district.

In Namsai district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein completed his self-enumeration for Census 2027 on Thursday, setting an example for the public to participate in it.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and ZPC Chau Sujana Namchoom also completed their self-enumeration, and encouraged citizens to actively engage in this important national exercise.

The DCM urged citizens to extend full cooperation to census officials and provide accurate information. He highlighted that active participation is essential for ensuring reliable data which will support effective planning and development at both the state and national levels.

MLA Namchoom stated that the census plays a crucial role in planning developmental activities, and appealed to the public to cooperate with officials by sharing accurate information and participate in the self-enumeration process.

Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa appealed to the residents to extend cooperation during the house-to-house visits by enumerators, provide correct and authentic information, and participate in the ongoing self-enumeration process.

ZPC Namchoom shared similar sentiments and urged citizens to support the census exercise by providing reliable data. (With inputs from DIPROs)