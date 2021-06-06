World Environment Day celebrated in state

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: World Environment Day (WED) was celebrated throughout the state on Saturday. This year’s theme of the WED is ‘Ecosystem restoration’.

Governor BD Mishra and his wife Neelam Misra planted saplings of cherry blossom in the Raj Bhavan premises in Itanagar to mark the day.

“Today, ecosystem degradation has emerged as one of the biggest environmental threats around the world. Rejuvenating our ecosystems will protect and improve the subsistence of the people who exist with it. It will also help to dispel diseases and reduce the risks of landslides, floods, soil erosion and other natural disasters. In fact, ecosystem restoration helps us achieve all human-friendly amenities and developmental goals,” the governor said.

He urged the people of the state to extensively plant trees, stating that “for every tree felled in any developmental project, 20 trees must be planted by the agencies concerned, under the guidance of the environment and forests department.”

The governor also appealed to the people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest.

Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung, along with PCCF RK Singh and senior officers of the environment and forests & climate change department planted saplings in the state guest house premises in Niti Vihar.

During a virtual celebration, the minister launched two e-portals – online consent management and monitoring system, and public grievances redressal portal – which will help entrepreneurs and citizens in ease of doing business.

Natung also inaugurated the continuous ambient air quality monitoring station.

A short video on innovative plastic waste reuse by Anjaw-based Walla SHG was screened on the occasion. The winners of online painting competitions in four categories were also announced on the occasion.

The minister in his address emphasized on preserving and restoring the ecosystem, and appealed to the people of the state, particularly the younger generation, to protect the trees, wildlife, mountains and rivers.

Later a webinar was conducted on the theme ‘Ecosystem restoration’.

The programmes were organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

In Changlang district, DC Dr Devansh Yadav and Miao ADC Sunny K Singh planted saplings in front of the ADC office in Miao to mark WED. Saplings were also planted in the township from the oil depot to the CRPF camp, covering a distance of 2 kms.

At least 350 saplings were planted along both sides of the Miao-Jagun and the Miao-Vijaynagar road, and 500 saplings were planted in the premises of government offices and institutions.

Altogether 130 trees were adopted, while more than 3,000 saplings were distributed among the residents of the town.

Several villagers of Namphai area were also given saplings free of cost.

The DC also inspected the teak plantation along the CHC road in Upper Miao.

A plantation drive was also conducted in Changlang township by the CSFD DFO in collaboration with the 9th Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, more than 300 fruit-bearing and ornamental tree saplings were planted in various parts of the state by the district committee members of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad on the occasion of WED.

The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR)-Arunachal Pradesh organized a webinar on ‘Stream rejuvenation and biodiversity conservation’ to celebrate WED.

Session speaker Gomar Basar, who is the cofounder of Egam Basar (EB) project, highlighted the success story of water and biodiversity conservation, ecotourism and sustainable agriculture management by EB-Project Nature in Soi village in Leparada HQ Basar.

He said that EB-Project Nature was founded in 2011 to intervene and find solutions to address water and livelihood issues.

A sizeable number of participants attended the webinar.

YMCR chairman SD Loda informed that the NGO could not conduct tree plantation like every year due to the ongoing lockdown. He, however, said that the YMCR will conduct a fruit trees plantation programme along the national highway once the lockdown is lifted.

Over 50 saplings of different species were planted in Niti-Darlong, the government secondary school in Darlong, and along the Seijosa ADC approach road as part of the WED celebration by the Pakke Tiger Reserve based in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district.

At the Tippi wildlife range in West Kameng district, saplings of 1,200 fruit-bearing trees were distributed to the people residing in the peripheral areas of the tiger reserve by RFO Kime Rambia.

In West Kameng, the environment & forests department in collaboration with the All West Kameng District Students’ Union planted 1,500 trees in an approximately 7 km stretch of the road from One Mile point (Bomdila) to the new campus of the government college.

In Tawang, the 38th battalion of the SSB and the Tawang forest division organized a mass plantation drive to mark WED. Around 200 saplings of various species were planted within the SSB campus.

The botany department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a national webinar on the occasion of WED.

During the webinar, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha encouraged all to create awareness on environment issues, while Pro-VC Amitava Mitra spoke on the importance of plants and creating awareness about the depleting environment. Registrar Dr NT Rikam stressed on “maintaining a balance with nature to make the world a livable place for future generations.”

RGU’s Botany Department Head Prof RK Singh spoke about the “importance of incorporating agents of ecosystem services during afforestation,” while Joint Registrar (Academic and Conferences) Dr David Pertin exhorted all to join the UN’s crusade towards protection of environment.

Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, Whitley Award-2021 winner Y Nuklu Phom and ICAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute Director Dr Ayyanadar Arunachalam spoke on various environment-related topics as resource persons. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan, DIPROs and correspondents)