Dibang project affected families seek immediate disbursement of compensation

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 18 Dec: The Dibang Multipurpose Project Affected Families of Dibang Valley have called for immediate disbursement of compensation to the PAFs.

The PAFs claimed that despite the compensation amount being deposited by the NHPC Limited into the deputy commissioner Dibang Valley’s account days ago, the DA has not started the disbursement process yet. In addition, the PAFs claimed that the DA is defying the High Court’s order dated 10.12.2021 to start the disbursement of compensation in favor of the petitioner.

“We are failing to comprehend why the DA is taking so much of time to disburse the amount which has already been deposited into their account”, said the PAFs, and alleged that as per rumors circulated by the state government, they have been directed by the project proponent to hold the disbursement process. “Under any relevant statutory provisions of law, a user agency has no right to interfere in the disbursement process after discharge of its responsibility,” they said.

In a letter to the commissioner land management, GoAP and the deputy commissioner Dibang Valley district, the PAFs have demanded that the process of disbursement of compensation should be started within the next 2-3 days, and in case of any further delay the DA should substantiate with the PAFs regarding the matter.

They demanded that the commissioner land management and the DC Dibang Valley district should not further ‘supress inalienable legitimate rights and do justice in disbursement of compensation to the poor beneficiaries.’

As per reports, the NHPC had deposited 640 crore rupees as compensation for the PAFs of Dibang Valley on 25 November.

When contacted, Dibang Valley district deputy commissioner Pagli Sora stated that the disbursement process will start as soon as they get approval from the state government. He added that while he cannot give an exact date, they might receive the order from the government very soon.