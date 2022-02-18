Meeting held to review monsoon preparedness

ROING, 17 Feb: The disaster management department conducted a coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hall here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday to review the district’s monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, DC Soumya Saurabh advised the department concerned to identify, repair and clean all clogged drains in the town to avoid flooding. She also directed the forest department to start pruning of trees in the town, and the power department to keep the power transmission lines clear to avoid any accident.

SP JK Lego said that the police department is prepared to deal with any disaster. He advocated mobilizing community volunteers and keeping heavy machinery and equipment prepared, so that they can be deployed in case of any eventuality.

DDMO Tsering Ngurup informed about the district’s disaster management plan and the roles and responsibilities of the departments. He also reminded the food & civil supplies department to maintain buffer stocks of rice in the flood-prone areas of Bizari and Paglam, and asked the health and veterinary departments to maintain their stocks of medicines. (DIPRO)