ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: A weeklong international workshop-cum-training programme for indigenous community linguists was organised at Rigbi village in Jonai, Assam, where representatives of 16 ethnolinguistic groups from Nepal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh learned advanced skills in language documentation, video recording, transcription, translation, video subtitling, and dictionary creation.

The workshop, titled ‘Training and resources for indigenous community linguists’ (TRICL), was organised by the Modi Welfare Society of Rigbi village, Jonai, and the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University, in collaboration with the Centre for Cultural-Linguistic Diversity-Eastern Himalaya (CCLD-EH) at the University of Sydney, Australia, from 14 to 20 April.

AITS Director Simon John Samuel, Abraham Modi from the AITS, Hari Apralo from RIWATCH, Thomas Smith from the University of Indiana, Matthieu Beaudoin from the University of Cambridge, and Viktor Slamnig from the University of Nagaland were the resource persons.

The workshop was facilitated by Pradip Modi, HBG of Rigbi village and Rigbi village’s Modi Welfare Society secretary Jating Modi.

The TRICL is a unique collaboration between the AITS, the Australia-based CCLD-EH at the University of Sydney, and indigenous community members from across Northeast India, Nepal and Bhutan. It aims to empower indigenous researchers to document their own languages and cultures in the service of their communities, and of humanity at large.

The programme is coordinated annually by Zilpha Modi, assistant professor at Rajiv Gandhi University, and Mark W Post and Yankee Modi, both from the University of Sydney, Australia.