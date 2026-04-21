ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Members of the Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) took out a march here on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, citing the Supreme Court judgment directing apreliminary inquiry into allegations of preferential allotment of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by or related to the family members of Khandu.

Later, talking to the media, ACS chairman Byabang Joram said this was the first major rally organised by the ACS, and that more such anti-corruption movements will be conducted in the coming days.

“This is our first rally, seeking the resignation of CM Khandu. If he fails to resign, we will continue our fight and take it to a higher level,” said Joram.

He alleged that attempts were made to derail the march. “On Sunday night, some of the government agents kept calling my members and offered monetary benefits in lieu of cancellation of the march. But none of the members accepted, and the march happened today,” he said.

He alleged that corruption has increased in the state, with departments taking a percentage to sanction funds.

Activist Toko Sheetal, who also addressed the rallyfollowing the march, called on CM Pema Khandu to tender his resignation to ensure a free and fair investigation. “If he gets a clean chit from the CBI, he can always come back as CM, but for the investigation to remain free and fair, he should resign,” said Sheetal.

Further, she alleged that the CM and his family are working most of the government contract jobs in the state.

The march started from Akashdeep market and culminated at the tennis court near IG Park. The participants raised slogans demanding the resignation of CM Khandu, so that a free and fair investigation can be carried out by the CBI in the case.