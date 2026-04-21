BEIJING, 20 Apr: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for normal passage of ships, as Beijing described it as an “international waterway” amid assertions by Iran that it has an inalienable right over it.

“The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community,” Jinping told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call.

This is the first statement by the Chinese leader on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, followed by the US blockade of Iranian ports in their current conflict.

The closure of the strait has resulted in acute energy shortages across the world, especially in Asia, and China, which is a major importer of Iranian oil, is increasingly concerned about the prolongation of the US-Israel-Iran war.

China supports regional countries in building a common home of good-neighbourliness, development, security and cooperation, holding their future in their own hands, and promoting lasting peace and security in the region, Jinping said.

His comments were significant as China achieved a “major diplomatic success” in West Asia, bringing arch-rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia together in March 2023. As a result, the two countries restored diplomatic relations.

But the US-Iran conflict has changed all that with Iran attacking Saudi Arabia and other regional countries, besides closing the Strait of Hormuz to counter the US war against it.

Separately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the US Navy firing on a cargo ship travelling from China heading to an Iranian port, defying the American naval blockade.

The ship was subsequently seized by the US Navy.

“We are concerned over the US’ forcible interception of the vessel and hope that relevant parties will honour the ceasefire agreement in a responsible manner, avoid aggravating disputes and escalating tensions, and provide necessary conditions for the restoration of normal passage through the strait,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here.

He also called the Strait of Hormuz an international waterway in response to an Iranian official’s assertion that Iran will not cede control over it, saying that Tehran has an “inalienable right” over it.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a strait for international passage. Keeping the area safe and stable and ensuring unimpeded passage serves the common interest of regional countries and the international community,” Jiakun said.

For its part, Iran vowed retaliation and called it a piracy act. Tehran also said it will not participate in a second round of talks with the US in Islamabad.

Asked about Iranian security forces firing on Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Guo said, “I have already stated China’s position on the Strait of Hormuz issue. We would like to reiterate that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway, and keeping it open to navigation serves the common interests of countries in the region and the international community.”

Jiakun said China hopes all parties will work together to prevent the situation in the strait from deteriorating further, and stands ready to continue making efforts alongside the international community to help de-escalate tensions. (PTI)