ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: The United Christian Forum (UCF) has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu regarding the growing incidents of violence against Christians across the country, and sought his intervention.

Addressing mediapersons at the press club here on Monday, UCF national coordinator AC Michael said the organisation’s survey data points to a steady rise in incidents of violence against the believers of Christ since 2014.

According to UCF helpline records, reported cases increased from 127 in 2014 to over 834 in 2024. By mid-April, 2026, the number reached 531, which the group called a continuing and “alarming trend.”

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, Michael claimed that 149 incidents have been recorded so far this year, compared to just two cases in 2014. He added that in several instances, no formal complaints were filed against the perpetrators.

He further alleged that many cases were linked to accusations of religious conversions, including claims of forced conversion to Christianity.

The UCF said a large share of such incidents is concentrated in a few states, with Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh accounting for more than half. Dalits and Adivasi Christians are among the worst affected, while institutions engaged in education and social services areincreasingly being targeted, the forum added.

The organisation also expressed concern over the implementation of anti-conversion laws in several states.

Acknowledging that such laws aim to prevent forced conversions, Michael claimed they are often misused against religious minorities.

He said terms such as “force,” “fraud,” and “allurement” remain vaguely defined, leading to arbitrary interpretation and, in some cases, harassment, arrests and restrictions on religious gatherings.

Citing observations from judicial proceedings, the UCF suggested a possible link between such laws and rising incidents of violence. It also argued that provisions requiring prior notification for religious conversions may infringe upon constitutional rights to privacy and freedom of conscience.

Michael further referred to instances of alleged hate speeches and public incitements, including a reported 2025 statement by a political figure in Maharashtra announcing rewards for acts of violence against Christian clergy, and expressed concern over the lack of legal action.

The UCF urged the chief minister to intervene and take up the issue beyond the state level and advocate protection of constitutional rights, particularly freedom of religion. It sought measures including dialogue with national authorities, formation of a judicial review commission on anti-conversion laws, and a public statement reaffirming religious freedoms.

Speaking on the anti-conversion law, UCF spokesperson and former Arunachal Christian Forum president Toko Teki appealed to the state government to constitute a committee to review the legislation and “end it once and for all” to provide relief to the Christian community. Teki also urged the Centre to take steps to restore peace in Manipur.

Teki said terms such as “force”, “fraud” and “allurement” remain vaguely defined, leading to arbitrary interpretation and, in some cases, harassment, arrests and curbs on religious gatherings.