Increasing burglary cases in secured RGU

RONO HILLS, 7 Mar: A broad daylight theft occurred at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday, again. This was the third incident of theft that took place in the university within less than a week.

The government quarters of Dr Prasanjit B Baruah of the economics department and Jhuma M Chakraborty, personal assistant at RGU’s education department, were burgled into after the doors were broken down by unidentified burglars.

While nothing was stolen from Dr Baruah’s quarters, despite attempts to break the lock of the almirah, Chakraborty lost some gold-plated jewellery and bangles.

Earlier, on 3 March, the quarters of Professor T Lungdhim of RGU’s education department and Prof Bhagwat Nayak were burgled into, and MacBook, jewelleries and mobile phones were stolen from the two houses.

On the same day, attempts were made to burgle into the house of Prof Sanjeev Kumar Jerna of the commerce department, but the attempt failed. On 4 March, an LPG cylinder was stolen from a non-academic staffer of the university.

When contacted, RGU Security Officer Techi Badal said that inquiry by the university has already started.

“The matter should be cross-checked. There are a lot of places inside the campus owned by private persons, and domestic helpers kept by the university’s staffers can also be one of the factors,” he said, adding that “house-wise survey and verification should be initiated.”

“Following the first incident, security has been deployed at the places of occurrence, and accordingly, by tomorrow (Tuesday) the security persons will be called for inquiry,” he said.

Meanwhile, an FIR (u/s 457 and 380) was registered at the Doimukh police station on 3 March and the CDR has been sent to the police headquarters.