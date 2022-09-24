CM consoles Mra’s family, assures to provide logistic support in search for Mra, Dao

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday consoled the grieving family members of Everester Tapi Mra, who, along with his assistant Niku Dao, went missing on 17 August while attempting to climb Mt Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district.

Members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and the grieving family called on the chief minister, and urged the state government to allow them to undertake on-ground search at Khyarii Satam “by airdropping some of the relatives and mountaineers who have volunteered for the expedition.”

TCS secretary Dosh Dasi and general secretary Tuter Dulom led Mra’s family, which includes his mother, wife, sister, and two younger brothers.

Mra’s family members and the TCS pleaded with the chief minister to help them in inducting mountaineer Taru Hai and Tagit Sorang, along with Mra’s family members and 10 porters, into the Camp 2 area of Khyarii Satam.

The chief minister reportedly assured them of all logistic support for on-ground search for Mra and Dao.

The chief secretary, the commissioner to the CM, the sports & youth affairs secretary, and the disaster management director, among others, attended the meeting.

The East Kameng district administration called off the search & rescue operation for the two missing mountaineers on Wednesday, owing to extreme weather condition and poor visibility in the base camp areas of Mt Khyarii Satam.