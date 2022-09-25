Legal awareness prog

LEPORIANG, 24 Sep: Over 100 participants attended a ‘free legal awareness-cum-counselling programme’, organised here by the Papum Pare District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Saturday.

Six legal aid officials from the DLSA apprised the participants of the duties and functions of the legal services authority; domestic violence and the legal provisions against it; the victim compensation scheme, the POCSO Act, and marriage registration.

The programme was attended by Leporiang CO Nido Terin, GBs, students, members of SHGs, and others. (DIPRO)