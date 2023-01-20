Org seeks deletion of Chakma, Hajong names from electoral rolls

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation (AAPYO) has sought deletion of the names of Chakmas and Hajongs from the electoral rolls of the legislative constituencies of Namsai district.

In a representation to the Namsai deputy commissioner, the AAPYO on Thursday stated that approximately 1,000 Chakmas and Hajongs have been enrolled as voters in the electoral roll of the Chakma villages in Gunanagar area in Chowkham assembly constituency and have been granted the right to vote.

“Whereas the Constitution of India comprehensively lays down the provision of eligibility to acquire the right to vote, wherein Article 326 of the Constitution of India provides that: ‘The elections to the House of the people

and to the legislative assembly of every state shall be on the basis of adult suffrage; that is to say, every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than 18 years of age on such date as may be fixed in that behalf by or under any law made by the appropriate legislature and is not otherwise disqualified under this Constitution or any law made by the appropriate legislature on the ground of non-residence, unsoundness of wind, crime or corrupt or illegal practice, shall be entitled to be registered as voter in any such election.’

“It is comprehensive from the provision of Article 326 that registration in the electoral roll under any legislative constituency of the state to avail voting rights is exclusively entitled to the citizens of the country who are residents of that constituency. The Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh are refugees and have no residential proof; hence, the enrollment of Chakmas and Hajongs in the electoral roll of the legislative constituency of the state is void and illegal,” the AAPYO stated in its representation.