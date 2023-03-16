ArSRLM inks MoU with DDU-GKY implementing agencies

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with existing project implementing agencies (PIA) for promoting skill training and placement of trained youths of Arunachal Pradesh, aged between 18 and 35 years, under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) projects.

The MoU was signed by ArSRLM CEO Duyu Ribya and representatives of the respective PIAs, in the presence of North Eastern Region programme manager Dhiraj Sonowal, at the ArSRLM office here.

The PIAs have assured to provide a minimum of 70 percent of trained candidates for employment in various sectors, such as health, hospitality, construction (excavator and backhoe loader operators), mobile repairing, electrician, food & beverage, retails, security guard and sewing machine operators.

“The MoU will help the ArSRLM in tapping rural unemployed youths with opportunities to enhance skills and secure jobs in both formal and informal sectors, corporate houses, and organisations,” according to a press release.

During the signing of the MoU, Ribya stressed on “providing all support to the PIAs, as per the SOP of the DDU-GKY, for best implementation of the programme.”

He emphasised also on ensuring safety and security of all the candidates, especially female candidates, in the training centres.