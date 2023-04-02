SSA judokas, paddlers shine in NE Judo and Kalikho Pul TT C’ships

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 1 Apr: The judokas of the State Sports Academy (SSA) here in Changlang district showed brilliant performance to win four gold medals on the opening day of the North East Judo Championship for Sangai Cup in Manipur on 31 March.

The players, representing the state in the three-day event, won the medals in the 35 kg, 40 kg, 50 kg and 60 kg cadet categories.

While Buko Meto won the medal in the 35 kg category, Kipa Chingpa and Timso Pul won their medals in the 40 kg and the 50 kg bodyweight category, respectively. Tana Karbia won in the 60 kg category.

The young judokas attributed their victory to coach Sudhir Shaw and sports manager Sivanu Narah.

The paddlers of the academy also reigned supreme in the Kalikho Pul Table Tennis Championship, which was held from 29 to 31 March at Dera Natung Government College, by winning three gold medals in the cadet, sub-junior and junior categories, two silver medals in the cadet and junior categories and four bronze medals in the cadet, sub-junior, junior and youth categories.

When contacted, SSA Principal P Mukherjee said, “I find no words to express our happiness for this unparalleled performance by the players of my young academy. The boys of SSA have exhibited their class and talent for any tournament they are made to participate,” she said.

“I congratulate my players, the hardworking coach, the sports manager and all those associated with the team,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, congratulated the young judokas and table tennis players for bringing laurels to Miao and the state by winning medals.