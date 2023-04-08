Peddler arrested, contraband seized

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The capital police arrested an alleged drug peddler, identified as Isaac Narah (38), of 5/1 Banderdewa village, from here at 5 am on Thursday, and seized five soap cases filled with plastic pouches containing suspected heroin, weighing 57.3 gms, from his possession, in the presence of the Banderdewa executive magistrate.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Capital SP Jimmy Chiram, based on reliable information received on 5 April that one person was coming from Dimapur, Nagaland to deliver narcotic substance in the Banderdewa area.

The team that made the arrest comprised SI SK Jha and Constables R Tsering, T Bomdom, C Acha and P Guna, led by Banderdewa PS OC Inspector P Simi and Naharlagun SDPO D Gumja.

A case [u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered against the arrestee, who the police said is a habitual peddler who had earlier been arrested in Banderdewa Police Station Case No 26/2021 u/s 21 (a), NDPS Act.