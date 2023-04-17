Guv flags off Arunachal leg of Rhino motorcycle rally

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik flagged off the Itanagar-Tezpur (Assam) leg of the Rhino motorcycle rally from the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The rally is organised by the 101 area headquarters as a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the formation.

“The Rhino motorcycle rally will further strengthen the civil-military bonhomie and inspire the youths of the northeastern region to join the armed forces,” the governor said, and commended the 101 area HQ for organising the rally, which aims to commemorate 60 years of its raising and to pay tributes to the martyrs, veer naris and veterans.

Parnaik advised the riders to “coordinate with the district administration and spread the message of patriotism and nationalism amongst the people.”

The Rhino motorcycle rally also aims to connect with the youths of the Northeast and inspire them to join the Indian Army.

The 15-day rally, which started from Shillong (Meghalaya) on 9 April, will culminate in Shillong on 23 April.

The 10 motorcycle riders, led by Col Pankaj Chaturvedi, will be covering a distance of 2,061 kms in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. (Raj Bhavan)