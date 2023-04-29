New tech being used for slope stabilisation of few portions of NH

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: For the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, a new technology is being used on the Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin stretch of NH 713 A and NH 13 for slope stabilisation in landslide-prone areas by strengthening the soil using ground improvement technology.

The ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) floated the tender for the project with the aim of bringing about a permanent solution to the slip zones in the Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin stretch of NH 713 A and NH 13 at km 31 (Hoj market), km 38.300 (Yabi village), km 39 (waterfall), km 39.700 (Appa Crusher) and km 40.300 (crusher point).

The work is being executed by the state PWD highway. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63.02 crores.

All five locations where the project is being implemented are known for constant landslides and blockages during the monsoon season. New Delhi-based Spar Geo Infra Pvt Ltd, which specialises in geo-engineering projects for designing and executing critical landslide zones using slope stabilisation technology, is executing the project.

The work is underway on a war footing on the ground. The state PWD highway department is monitoring the project jointly with the MoRTH.

This technology is being used for the first time under the NH section in Arunachal. “The main purpose of executing this project is to stabilise the slopes and provide a proper drainage system to protect it from landslides, and to reduce entry of water in order to control the groundwater level,” informed an official of Spar Geo Infra Pvt Ltd.

He further said that “techniques used for the project include implementation of pre-stressed anchors, rock bolts, soil nailing with different types of mesh, reinforced earth wall, geo-synthetic reinforcement, retaining wall, etc, as per design.”

The work on the project started in November 2022. “We are working in five different locations in between Hoj market and Appa Crusher. The expected time schedule for completion of the project is 24 months, and we are confident of completing it on time,” the official added.