Donyi-Poloism perhaps world’s oldest religion: IPR dir

OYAN, 29 Apr: “Donyi-Poloism is the universal surviving human attempt to organise faith and belief, and is perhaps the oldest religion in the world,” said IPR Director Onyok Pertin, addressing a huge gathering at the festival ground here in East Siang district on Saturday.

He was addressing a ‘youth conference’ organised by the Pasighat West Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang.

“As Donyi-Poloism grew older, many more aspects of divinity were idolized,” Pertin said, and added that “we should practice our indigenous faiths and never forget that we are all from the same origin.”

He said that “everyone should preach and promote the verses of Ane Donyi, so that the goodness of indigenous religion can be spread,” and remembered “the great reformist Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo” as a “god-gifted man who came forward and taught the local populace about Donyi-Poloism.”

WRD EE Gonong Pertin in his address said: “Donyi-Poloism is the most ideal religion. It makes no distinction, and is more relevant in the present-day context as its believers pray for the greater welfare of the entire humanity.”

Among others, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and former MLA Tatung Jamoh also spoke. JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and ABK (Apex) publicity secretary Vijoy Taram delivered lectures as resource persons. (DIPRO)