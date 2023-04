BOLENG, 29 Apr: The Siang district administration has issued a travel advisory, stating that traffic movement will be regulated on the Pangin (Sanggam trijunction) to Gabung stream road, on account of the ongoing road construction work, from 1 to 15 May.

According to the advisory, the road portion will remain closed from 10 am to 2 pm, and from 7 pm to 5 am. It will be open to traffic movement from 5 am to 10 am, and from 2 pm to 7 pm. (DIPRO)