Sr surgeon Dr Tarik Doke passes away

ITANAGAR, 15 May: Dr Tarik Doke, senior surgical specialist at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, passed away on Monday, following a prolonged illness.

Born to Kibom Doke Lendo and Yanyak Dabi Doke on 3 January, 1969, Dr Tarik Doke had done his MBBS from RIMS, Imphal (Manipur) in 1993, and completed his MS (general surgery) from the same institute in 2000.

He had joined as a medical officer in Koyu (in present Lower Siang district) in 1993, and then served in Wakro in Lohit district. He then went on to join the general hospital in Pasighat, East Siang, as a surgical specialist. Later, in 2011, he had joined the TRIHMS as senior surgical specialist (selection grade).

He is survived by his wife Yabhi Ringu, two sons, and two daughters.

The Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) deeply mourned Dr Tarik’s demise and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the APDA said, “He will always be remembered for his contribution towards the medical field. The APDA, on behalf of the entire doctor fraternity of the state, expresses deepest condolences to the bereave family.”

The staff of the TRIHMS hospital held a condolence meeting on Monday and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Expressing deep grief over the news of Dr Doke’s demise, the staff conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The state branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed deep shock over Dr Doke’s demise.

In a condolence message, the state IMA remembered him as a “dedicated doctor serving humanity.”

“As a humble clinician, he will be remembered for long by his patients and colleagues. It is a great loss not only for the medical community but the state as a whole. At this moment of grief, the entire medical fraternity of the state extends our solidarity to the bereaved family and conveys our deepest condolences,” it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Surgeons’ Association has also expressed sadness over Dr Doke’s demise.