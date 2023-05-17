Assn seeks redressal of grievances by industries min

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro & Small Industries Development Association on Tuesday said that it has placed a series of grievances before the industries, trade & commerce and textile & handicrafts minister for perusal and redress.

The association is seeking “appointment of post of the industries director from the senior officers of the industries department; implementation of the public procurement policy for MSMEs to promote development of micro and small enterprises; proper implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy-2020; upgrading of the existing industrial estate units, and establishment of new industrial estate/infrastructure.”