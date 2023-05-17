Guv, speaker, BJP mourn CT Mein’s demise

ITANAGAR, 16 May: Governor KT Parnaik has mourned the demise of former minister Chow Tewa Mein, and said that “in his passing away the state has lost an iconic leader and first-generation political steward of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Recalling late Mein’s contributions, in various capacities, in the development of Arunachal, Parnaik joined the people of the state in offering prayers to the almighty to bestow on the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona also deeply mourned Mein’s demise, and recalled him as “a distinguished statesman and a beloved leader who played a pivotal role in the growth and development of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“His absence will be deeply felt by the entire political fraternity and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. I, on behalf of the assembly family, express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, especially Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who has lost a dear brother and a guiding light,” the speaker said in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the state BJP held a condolence meeting at its headquarters here on Tuesday to mourn Mein’s demise.

Members of the state BJP, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Mein, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)