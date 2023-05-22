Career fair on 23 and 24 May

ITANAGAR, 21 May: The 13th career fair for the students of the state will be held at Hotel Arun Subansiri here on 23 and 24 May.

Being organised by SAPE Events & Media Pvt Ltd – a leading education fair organiser in Asia and Africa – “the event will facilitate widest range of career assessment opportunities at the doorsteps of the students,” the organiser informed in a release.

Reputed educational institutes from across the country, besides government institutes like the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Management, the Indian Maritime University, etc, will be participating in the event to provide firsthand information to the students, it said.